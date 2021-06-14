Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 22,075 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,075 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 43,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 49,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.37. The firm has a market cap of $941.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

