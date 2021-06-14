Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares in the company, valued at $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.