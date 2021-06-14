Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,145 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts have commented on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

