Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the May 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SNMRY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. 602,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57. Snam has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

