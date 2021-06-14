Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BICEY. AlphaValue cut shares of Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Société BIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

