Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

