Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWRY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $11.15 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

