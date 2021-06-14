SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

