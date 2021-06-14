Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.57. 85,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,330,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 780.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 293,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

