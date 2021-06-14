South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

