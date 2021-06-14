SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:SCSG opened at $12.27 on Monday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

