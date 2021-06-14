SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

SP stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $759.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.69.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

