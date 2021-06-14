SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $39,987.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $150,154 in the last three months. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGRP stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.36. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

