SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 79,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
In other news, insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $39,987.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $150,154 in the last three months. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SGRP stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.36. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.