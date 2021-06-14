SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after buying an additional 793,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after buying an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

