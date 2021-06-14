SPINDLE Trading Up 52.5% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $338,272.07 and $2,754.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,104.57 or 0.99523320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00336977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00426712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.60 or 0.00825380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003276 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

