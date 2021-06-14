SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,506.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,506.38 ($19.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,574.50 ($20.57) on Friday. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £16.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,507.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.