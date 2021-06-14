Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Standard Motor Products comprises about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,809. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

