Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.01 million and $8.16 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

