Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $218,174.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.