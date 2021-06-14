Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.84

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 1906191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

