State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,676 shares during the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $444.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.93. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.