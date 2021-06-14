State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Redwood Trust worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 942,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

