State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HA stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

