State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 121,450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2,211.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 87,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

