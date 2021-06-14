State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.76 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

