State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TriMas were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

