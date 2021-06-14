State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,110 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of MYR Group worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MYR Group stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

