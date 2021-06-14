State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

