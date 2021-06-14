State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,885,000 after acquiring an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $7,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NFBK stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,843 shares of company stock worth $62,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

