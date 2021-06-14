State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,638,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

