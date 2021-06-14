State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of PRA Group worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.24 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

