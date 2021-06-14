State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,094 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TechTarget by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $268,695.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,301.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,049 in the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

