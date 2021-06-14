State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,278 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $120.55 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.