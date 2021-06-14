State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 489 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of RE/MAX worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 133,296 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 48,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $642.17 million, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

