Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $618.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 112,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

