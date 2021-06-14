stETH (Lido) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,238.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $11,238.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,552.62 or 0.06397677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00171180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.01026101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.39 or 1.00338855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 498,011 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

