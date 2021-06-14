Stipend Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,998.47 or 0.99605410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00346079 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00433746 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00817271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003377 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,536,102 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

