Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 445.8% in May

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 445.8% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.0 days.

SULZF stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SULZF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Sulzer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

