Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.23.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,956 shares of company stock worth $14,931,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.