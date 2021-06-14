Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $79.26 million and $2.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,422,485 coins and its circulating supply is 319,145,547 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

