SuperCoin (SUPER) Market Cap Tops $104,597.61

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $104,597.61 and approximately $35.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,214,281 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

