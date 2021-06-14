Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 105.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.20 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

