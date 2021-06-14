Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $174.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.31. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $126.61 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03.

SZKMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Suzuki Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

