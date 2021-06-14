SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 421.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in bluebird bio by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

