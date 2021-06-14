SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.
Shares of BLUE opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 421.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in bluebird bio by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.