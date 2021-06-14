Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,500 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.98 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

