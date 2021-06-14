Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,239,000 after buying an additional 109,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.