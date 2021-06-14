Swiss National Bank Has $3.16 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Encore Wire worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

WIRE opened at $82.34 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

