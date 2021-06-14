Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,900 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of MAG Silver worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $23.43 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

