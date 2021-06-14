Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Stride worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LRN opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

