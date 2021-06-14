Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Laureate Education worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,401,000. Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 252,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 123,799 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

